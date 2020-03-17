Media player
Creating a distinctive African gin
South Africa's craft gin maker Flowstone may only be a small firm just three years old, but it is already set on challenging its bigger rivals for overseas customers. However, the firm's owner, Glyn French, says that relying on locally-grown botanicals is what gives the firm its market niche and authenticity - and that's not going to change.
17 Mar 2020
