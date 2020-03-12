Nursery boss "very surprised" not to be included in rates relief
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nursery boss 'surprised' not to get rates relief

Business rates on small businesses will be abolished for one year in heavily-hit sectors such as retail, hospitality, venues, galleries and cinemas - but some sectors have complained they're not included.

Andrew Hogarth runs a nursery in Manchester and says if his business has to close because of coronavirus, it will have a wider impact on parents.

  • 12 Mar 2020