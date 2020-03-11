The all-women safari camp in Tanzania
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The all-women safari camp in Tanzania

The Serengeti National Park in Northern Tanzania is one of the crown jewels in Tanzania's tourism industry and famed for its safari experience.

According to a report compiled for the UN Conference on Trade and Development in 2015, out of 2,000 safari guides in Tanzania, fewer than 10 were women.

The Dunia Camp in Serengeti National Park is trying to solve this problem by hiring only women to fill positions.

  • 11 Mar 2020