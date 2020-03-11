Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prime Minister's Questions and Budget 2020
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is to deliver his first Budget, amid concerns over coronavirus.
Andrew Neil presents Politics Live, with expert analysis from Laura Kuenssberg, Faisal Islam and Simon Jack. Coverage follows Prime Minister's Questions.
-
11 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window