'No place for tampon tax in gender-equal society'

Tampon tax has 'no place in a society that seeks gender equality'
The UK's "tampon tax" will be scrapped from 1 January, the government is set to announce.
From next year, the 5% rate of VAT on sanitary products will be reduced to zero, the chancellor will say in next week's budget.
Revenue collected since 2015 has been earmarked for charities working with vulnerable women and girls.
Campaigner Gemma Abbott from the Free Periods told BBC Breakfast that she welcomed the move but questioned the timing of the announcement.
07 Mar 2020
