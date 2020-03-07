Media player
'I'm helping Indian women take financial control at home'
Women own between 20% and 30% of household wealth in India, compared to a global average of 40%, according to a report by Credit Suisse.
Priyanka Bhatia is trying to fight sexist attitudes in money management in India. Her organisation, Women on Wealth, has helped women fight their financial anxieties and take independent financial decisions.
Listen to the #WorklifeIndia podcast on money management.
Video by Medhavi Arora and Shaad Midhat
07 Mar 2020
