Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How karaoke became a million dollar idea
Karaoke: it allows millions of us to live our dreams and be rock singers. In the past five decades, karaoke bars have sprung up all across the world. Millions of machines have been sold. But who first came up with the notion of karaoke?
Video by Jeremy Howell.
-
06 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window