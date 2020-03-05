'We're not sure what we're going to do now'
Flybe staff: 'We're not sure what we're going to do now'

UK airline Flybe has gone into administration, putting 2,000 jobs at risk, after a bid for fresh financial support failed.

A member of Flybe's cabin crew said she was "really sad" at the airline's collapse.

  • 05 Mar 2020
