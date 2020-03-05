Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flybe staff: 'We're not sure what we're going to do now'
UK airline Flybe has gone into administration, putting 2,000 jobs at risk, after a bid for fresh financial support failed.
A member of Flybe's cabin crew said she was "really sad" at the airline's collapse.
-
05 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-51751270/flybe-staff-we-re-not-sure-what-we-re-going-to-do-nowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window