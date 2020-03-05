Media player
CEO Secret: 'get yourself a mentor'
Being the boss is a lonely job, says charity CEO Sharon Davies. It's hard to talk about your troubles and doubts with your staff. Her advice to fellow chief executives is to get a mentor - a trusted friend from outside the organisation who can ask the important questions and offer plain, common-sense advice.
Video by Jeremy Howell.
05 Mar 2020
