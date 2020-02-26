Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The food group with an African ambition
Senegalese food firm Patisen has ambitions to expand to 14 other countries. The BBC's Lerato Mbele visits the company at its Dakar headquarters.
-
26 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window