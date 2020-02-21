Media player
Exploring contemporary dance in Botswana
Contemporary dance is making its mark in Botswana, where funding for arts is slowly growing.
Mophato Dance Theatre is a contemporary dance company and the country's first dance studio to focus on Afro fusion and contemporary dance.
"There's a lot of traditional dance in Botswana and we wanted to bring something different into the industry," Andrew Letso Kola, artistic director of Mophato Dance Theatre told the BBC.
