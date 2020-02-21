Exploring contemporary dance in Botswana
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Exploring contemporary dance in Botswana

Contemporary dance is making its mark in Botswana, where funding for arts is slowly growing.

Mophato Dance Theatre is a contemporary dance company and the country's first dance studio to focus on Afro fusion and contemporary dance.

"There's a lot of traditional dance in Botswana and we wanted to bring something different into the industry," Andrew Letso Kola, artistic director of Mophato Dance Theatre told the BBC.

  • 21 Feb 2020