'Alternative milks are killing our dairy farms'
As Americans drink less cow's milk, US dairy farmers say they are struggling to get by and many farms have had to close. Some blame the rise of alternative milks such as oat and soya.
One farmer tells the BBC he thinks "no one defends" cow's milk despite it being the "perfect food".
20 Feb 2020
