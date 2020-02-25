Meet the Yimbys who want to shake up the suburbs

Media player
Housing: The Yimbys who want to shake up suburbia
The UK faces an acute housing shortage, with more than 300,000 people on waiting lists for temporary accommodation.
But a small pressure group called London YIMBY (Yes In My Back Yard) says it may have part of the solution. It wants teams of homeowners to get together and initiate their own building developments, especially in the suburbs.
Filmed and produced by digital reporter Dougal Shaw
You can find out more about what can be done to help close the housing gap, by downloading the new BBC Briefing on housing (11.2MB), and by visiting bbc.co.uk/housing.
25 Feb 2020
