Meet the Yimbys who want to shake up the suburbs

Video

The UK faces an acute housing shortage, with more than 300,000 people on waiting lists for temporary accommodation.

But a small pressure group called London YIMBY (Yes In My Back Yard) says it may have part of the solution. It wants teams of homeowners to get together and initiate their own building developments, especially in the suburbs.

