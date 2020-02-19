Why does China’s economy matter to you?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
China economy: Why it matters to you
China is one of the world's biggest economies.
It makes and sells all sorts of products to all over the world, from iPhones to air conditioners, and many countries also depend on its huge population's spending power.
The BBC's Szu Ping Chan looks at look at why, when China's economy is in trouble, it has such an enormous impact.
-
19 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window