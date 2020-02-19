How stag parties are hurting the environment

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How overseas stag parties are hurting the environment
About half of the flights taken last year by 20-45 year-old men were for stag dos, BBC research shows. And that generates a lot of emissions, say experts. So what can be done?
-
19 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-51546085/how-overseas-stag-parties-are-hurting-the-environmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window