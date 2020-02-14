Media player
RBS boss Alison Rose: 'We're a very different bank today'
Royal Bank of Scotland's chief executive Alison Rose tells the BBC how the bank has changed since the 2008 financial crisis.
The banking group has said it plans to change its name to NatWest Group later this year.
14 Feb 2020
