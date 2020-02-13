In conversation with Don Jazzy
Video

Don Jazzy is a well known record producer, entrepreneur and singer songwriter in Nigeria specialising in pop, R&B, Afropop and African hip hop.

He has been producing records since 2004 and has won several awards for his production work and for helping to promote young Nigerian music talent.

Here he speaks to the BBC about his experience running a record label and how the industry has grown.

