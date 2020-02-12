'Surviving cancer gave me purpose in life'

Video

In his early twenties, Bradley Woodhouse thought there was only one aim in business: to make money. But then he developed malignant brain cancer and came close to death. He says the experience showed him his true mission in life: "To start a business that really gave me a purpose in life."

Now his health and fitness app, Weld, provides information for people to help them as they recover from illnesses.

Words and video: Jeremy Howell

