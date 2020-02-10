Media player
Working on HS2: 'The opportunities are just immense'
Kennedy Wheeler, Hannah Rooney and Rajan Bhalla are apprentices working on the HS2 high speed rail link. They tell the BBC how working on the huge engineering project is going to affect their working lives.
Video: Neil Drake
10 Feb 2020
