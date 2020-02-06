Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nightlife bus trip experiences in Nigeria
The nightlife industry is burgeoning in Nigeria, and so is a demand for unique experiences.
EXP Lagos is a nightlife tourism and experiences tour company that operates curated nightlife experiences in a minibus each week to take people to a series of curated clubs and bars.
-
06 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window