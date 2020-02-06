Nightlife bus trip experiences in Nigeria
Video

The nightlife industry is burgeoning in Nigeria, and so is a demand for unique experiences.

EXP Lagos is a nightlife tourism and experiences tour company that operates curated nightlife experiences in a minibus each week to take people to a series of curated clubs and bars.

