How mobile services are bridging the digital divide

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Orange's mobile services are bridging the digital divide
As African nations continue to develop, there is a continued need to bridge the digital divide.
While computer and broadband internet access is not a standard across the continent, efforts have been made to improve mobile internet access.
Orange Middle East and Africa says that it currently spends €1bn (£840m) a year in maintaining its mobile networks to improve speeds and connectivity.
-
04 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-51377951/how-orange-s-mobile-services-are-bridging-the-digital-divideRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window