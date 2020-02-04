How business can work together with communities

Media player
How business can work in hand with communities
AngloGold Ashanti is the third largest gold producer in the world.
The firm has operations in nine African countries, some of which are joint ventures.
In addition to hiring workers local to the countries it operates in, AngloGold also pays $2 (£1.54) per ounce of gold it produces into a community development fund, where the local populace can choose which projects the money is invested into.
04 Feb 2020
