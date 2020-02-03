Media player
Ports plan for Brexit Irish Sea checks
The biggest operator of ferries in the Irish Sea has said that there will be checks, inspections and some new infrastructure for trade.
The plans will affect both trade with the Republic of Ireland and within the UK between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as a result of Brexit.
Stena Line said that its working assumption was that new checks would be carried out in British ports.
03 Feb 2020
