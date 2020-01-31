'This cup will go into the soil and biodegrade'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'This cup will go into the soil and biodegrade'

Every year, some eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the sea. With environmental concerns now top of many political and business agendas, one South African start-up is encouraging party-goers to be more environmentally-conscious. They make biodegradable cups for use at music festivals and other events. After a day of partying, the cups can be buried in the soil to safely decompose.

  • 31 Jan 2020
Go to next video: The rise of organic farming in Africa