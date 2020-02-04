What the secret of bubble tea's popularity?
Video

Bubble tea: A sweet treat that went global

Bubble tea - also called pearl tea or boba tea - is a sweet drink that combines milk, flavoured tea and tapioca pearls that are sucked up through an extra-large straw and chewed.

Invented in Taiwan in the 1980s, it has now become popular worldwide. The BBC's Sarah Toms investigates.

  • 04 Feb 2020
