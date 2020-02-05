Media player
CEO Secrets: Can you be the boss if you're in chronic pain?
When Shazia Ginai took over as the boss of Neuro-Insight, she thought CEOs had to be 'bulletproof'. She has a medical condition which causes her chronic pain, and wondered if she could do the job.
But being open didn't lower her standing with her staff. Instead it's drawn them closer to her.
Video by Jeremy Howell
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
