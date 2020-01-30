Media player
Brexit preparations: 'We've stockpiled 10,000 wine bottles'
The British wine industry is one of the fastest growing in the world. Some predict that Brexit will boost sales of home grown wine as supplies from the continent are squeezed. But other UK vineyard owners say EU suppliers of corks, bottles and equipment have already put prices up by between 10-15%.
Father and daughter, Ian and Rebekah Sargent, own Laurel Vines in Driffield, East Yorkshire, one of England's most northerly wineries. They've been stockpiling in preparation for Brexit day.
30 Jan 2020
