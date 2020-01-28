Media player
Creating sustainable forests in Ghana
Sustainable forests are being built in Ghana to balance business against conservation.
The firm Portal Forest Estates has been planting trees since 2000, due to a rising demand for wood.
The business aims to balance the need for timber for manufacturing against the desire to conserve trees in danger of going extinct, as well as the need for space to plant crops and the desire to use the forest for recreation, such
as for retreats and eco-tourism.
28 Jan 2020
