How African toys are made in Nigeria
Africa has the youngest population in the world, and a growing toy industry.
Auldon Toys, Nigeria's biggest toy company, is based in Lagos. The firm manufactures dolls that promote and teach Africa's cultural heritage to children, in particular its flagship toy the Unity Doll, which is used in primary schools.
Auldon Toys chief executive Paul Orajiaka began his business as a market trader, but his firm is now a multi-million dollar business.
28 Jan 2020
