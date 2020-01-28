Media player
How do you run an adventure sports business?
Chris Thomas is the chief executive of ATV Aburi, an adventure sports centre in the Aburi Mountains in Ghana.
He moved to the country two years ago and decided to start the business after realising he needed a quad bike to get around the farm he was running.
Here he explains all the costs, infrastruture and requirements needed to run his company and make it a success.
28 Jan 2020
