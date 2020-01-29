Wipro boss: 'I took the risky path'

Video

How do you rise to the top, to lead a company with more than 170,000 employees? Abidali Neemuchwala, boss of the global Indian IT firm Wipro, explains how he found his competitive edge at work, for the CEO Secrets series.

Video by series producer Dougal Shaw.

