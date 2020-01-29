Wipro boss: 'I took the risky path'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CEO Secrets: Wipro boss on taking the 'risky path' at work
How do you rise to the top, to lead a company with more than 170,000 employees? Abidali Neemuchwala, boss of the global Indian IT firm Wipro, explains how he found his competitive edge at work, for the CEO Secrets series.
Video by series producer Dougal Shaw.
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
-
29 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-51284466/ceo-secrets-wipro-boss-on-taking-the-risky-path-at-workRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window