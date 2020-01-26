Barclay has 'gut feeling' HS2 will go ahead

Video

Cabinet minister Stephen Barclay has told the BBC's Andrew Marr it is his gut feeling the HS2 high-speed rail line will get the go-ahead.

He said that the project was vital for "levelling up" the UK's transport network and improving capacity.

The Brexit secretary's comments come amid a row over the rising cost of the project, which could reach £106bn.

The high-speed link is due to open between London and Birmingham at the end of 2026.