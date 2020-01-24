Media player
The rise of children's parties in Ghana
Parties are now big business in Ghana.
Shiza Khan, the chief executive of The Events Company saw a gap in the market four years ago for themed children's parties.
She now does between 8-10 parties a month, and the growth of this business has led to other businesses like custom cake-making business Fab Confections growing as well.
