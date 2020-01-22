Can plastic bags like these help save the planet?
Davos: The plastic bags trying to save the planet

Daphna Nissenbaum has developed compostable plastic bags which are now used by large UK supermarkets like Waitrose and Ocado. Dougal Shaw met her at the Davos summit in Switzerland.

