Deepfake videos: Can you really believe what you see?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Deepfake videos: Can you really believe what you see?

Thanks to the increasing sophistication of so-called deepfake video technology, it is getting easier and easier to turn yourself into somebody else on screen.

At this year's Davos summit, Jaewoo Seo of technology firm Pinscreen alters his face to resemble a succession of celebrities: K-pop singer Jennie, US actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Will Smith, footballer Lionel Messi, Michelle Obama - and even former UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Video: Pinscreen

Note: This video has no sound

  • 22 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Preparing for age of smart glasses and deepfakes