The four classic signs of 'burnout'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The four classic signs of 'burnout'

Stress expert Nerina Ramlakhan explains how to spot the signs, and what to do about them.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Jan 2020