Developing African drugs in Ghana
At the moment, most drugs in Ghana have to be imported.
Ernest Chemists, which started as a small pharmacy in Ghana 30 years ago, is trying to change this by developing locally-made drugs such as antibiotics that are tailored to the needs of African patients.
21 Jan 2020
