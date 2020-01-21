Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manufacturing luxury leather goods in South Africa
Inga Atelier is a home-grown luxury leather goods retailer in South Africa that makes designer goods using only African leather to capitalise on a growing middle-class market.
Inga Gubeka, founder of Inga Atelier, says that South Africans still want to buy leather goods offline.
-
21 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window