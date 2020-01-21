Manufacturing luxury leather goods in South Africa
Inga Atelier is a home-grown luxury leather goods retailer in South Africa that makes designer goods using only African leather to capitalise on a growing middle-class market.

Inga Gubeka, founder of Inga Atelier, says that South Africans still want to buy leather goods offline.

