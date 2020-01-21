Instilling pride in South African goods
Proudly South African is a campaign that is trying to persuade people to buy local goods and take pride in high quality products that come from Africa.

By encouraging local businesses to take part, the campaign hopes to increase the demand for locally-made goods, create more jobs and help stimulate the economy.

