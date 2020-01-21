South Africa's 'red gold'
Video

The indigenous Khoisan people are believed to have been the first to discover the Rooibos plant, which is popular as a tea.

The Rooibos industry is booming and a landmark benefit-sharing agreement signed in November officially recognises the Khoisan by guaranteeing that they will receive 1.5% of the value derived from the growing, harvest, fermenting or drying rooibos annually.

