Mental health: 'Combine peak performance with moments of rest'
Lloyds Bank chief executive António Horta-Osório is one of Britain's leading voices when it comes to better mental health provision in the workplace.
He himself collapsed from exhaustion shortly after taking over at the bank; insomnia and over-work were to blame. He advises everybody not to destroy themselves by working flat-out, all the time.
Script and video: Jeremy Howell
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
22 Jan 2020
