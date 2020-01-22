'Combine peak performance with moments of rest'
Mental health: 'Combine peak performance with moments of rest'

Lloyds Bank chief executive António Horta-Osório is one of Britain's leading voices when it comes to better mental health provision in the workplace.

He himself collapsed from exhaustion shortly after taking over at the bank; insomnia and over-work were to blame. He advises everybody not to destroy themselves by working flat-out, all the time.

