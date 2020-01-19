The 50th Davos summit in numbers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Davos 2020: An overview of the WEF summit in numbers
BBC News takes a look at some of the numbers around the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Video journalist: Dougal Shaw. He will be attending the summit, follow him on Twitter: dougalshawbbc.
-
19 Jan 2020
