This is what a million pound coin looks like
An extremely rare Edward VIII sovereign has been sold for £1m, the most expensive UK coin ever sold. Only six of the 22-carat gold coins were ever made, and a quirk of the King's vanity makes them unique.
Kevin Peachey reports. Video by Neil Drake
17 Jan 2020
