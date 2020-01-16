Hays Travel: 'We're different to Thomas Cook'
The owners of the travel company which took over Thomas Cook’s shops last year have told BBC Radio 5 Live what they think makes them different to their predecessor.
John and Irene Hays own Sunderland-based Hays Travel which saved all 555 Thomas Cook stores, protecting the jobs of more than 2,000 employees.
They spoke to Sean Farrington and Rachel Burden on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast about their business model, and how many positive messages they’ve had from people since taking over.
