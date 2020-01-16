Media player
The challenges of developing 5G networks in Africa
In South Africa, tech firm Rain is offering 5G technology, with the aim of disrupting internet service providers on the continent. However, network coverage is still patchy and getting everybody online is a challenge. Shortages of electricity, mobile phone masts and fibre optic cables - as well as data costs - all need to be overcome first.
16 Jan 2020
