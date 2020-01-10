Million dollar idea: The executive toy

Media player
How the executive toy became a million dollar idea
They're been relieving the frustrations of company managers for the past 50 years, by providing them with something to gaze at while thinking through their business problems. Aaron Heslehurst explains the rise of the executive toy.
Script and video: Jeremy Howell
10 Jan 2020
