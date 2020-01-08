Carlos Ghosn
Carlos Ghosn holds news conference

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is making his first appearance since skipping bail in Japan and fleeing to Lebanon.

Mr Ghosn was arrested in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, including improperly reporting his compensation, in November 2018.

