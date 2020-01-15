'I moved back to my parents to find business success'

Media player
CEO Secrets: Vegan ice cream entrepreneur shares her advice
Cecily Mills dreamed of creating her own vegan ice cream company, but for a long time her fledgling business was confined to her kitchen.
She explains how moving back to her parents' house in her thirties provided the breakthrough she needed to get Coconuts Organic off the ground and into supermarkets.
Video by series producer Dougal Shaw
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
