Developing solar-powered computers

In Madagascar, Yann Kasay heads up a small start-up, Jirogasy, that has developed and is now manufacturing solar-powered computers. They can be used off-grid for up to eight hours. The firm has its own pay-as-you go system that enables customers to buy the access they need to a PC - a vital element in a country where three-quarters of the population lived on the poverty line.

  • 03 Jan 2020
