How the US-China trade war has changed the world
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How the US-China trade war has changed the world

The US-China trade war has led to some fundamental shifts in how the world does business.

The BBC's Asia Business Correspondent Karishma Vaswani looks at three ways the battle has forever changed global trade.

Produced by Christine Hah.

  • 26 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Who really pays in a tariff war?